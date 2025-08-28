Park Min Young Lands Straight Into Joo Jong Hyuk’s Arms After Paragliding In “Confidence Queen”

The upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese comedy drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.

Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, a con artist with an IQ of 165 and a genius-level intellect in the top 1 percent. With her eccentric thinking and cold charisma, she leads the team in their intricate schemes.

Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the crew. Honest and justice-driven to a fault, he initially resists the world of deception but can’t help getting swept up in the team’s fast-paced operations.

The newly released stills spotlight an eye-catching “paragliding embrace.” While Myung Gu Ho enjoys a quiet moment by the seaside, Yoon Yi Rang falls out of the sky while paragliding—and straight into his arms. With a bright, carefree smile, she hugs him tightly, while Myung Gu Ho stiffens in shock, his expression caught between awkwardness and disbelief.

Tension builds when Myung Gu Ho declares, “The moment you came into my life, my peace was shattered,” leaving viewers eager to uncover the secrets hidden behind this extraordinary scene.

Commenting on the scene, the production team shared, “This marks the starting point of Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk’s ‘Tom and Jerry’ chemistry,” raising anticipation for their playful relationship

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

