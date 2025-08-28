Update: izna Reveals Design For First Official Light Stick
Updated August 29 KST:
izna has unveiled the design of their very first official light stick!
On August 29 at 4 p.m. KST, the group’s agency revealed details about the light stick, which is now available for purchase here.
What do you think of izna’s light stick design?
Original Article:
izna has given fans a first look at their very first official light stick and light band!
On August 28, the group revealed a teaser of the new light stick and light band, with full details set to be announced on August 29 at 4 p.m. KST.
Check out izna’s light stick design below, and stay tuned for more details!
izna OFFICIAL LIGHT STICK & LIGHT BAND Coming Soon!
⏰️ 2025. 8. 29 (FRI) 16:00 (KST) #izna #이즈나 pic.twitter.com/nvtk5YtvQP
— izna (@izna_offcl) August 28, 2025
What are your thoughts on izna’s first official light stick design?