Watch: Lee Joo Young Teams Up With iKON’s Junhoe To Take Down Ruthless Voice Phishing Organization In New Drama

The upcoming drama “Punishment” (literal title) has confirmed its premiere date and released a striking main poster and teaser video!

“Punishment” is a revenge thriller drama that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, infiltrates a massive voice phishing organization and uses deepfake technology to execute her revenge.

Lee Joo Young stars as Ha So Min, a former police academy student turned struggling actress. After losing both her family and her dreams to a voice phishing scam, she embarks on a high-stakes mission for revenge using deepfake technology.

Ji Seung Hyun plays Ma Seok Gu, the ruthless and calculating head of the voice phishing organization Ilseongpa.

iKON’s Junhoe portrays Park Jeong Hoon, an elite detective and top graduate of the police academy. Driven by justice, he teams up with Ha So Min to uncover the secrets of the criminal network.

The teaser video gives a glimpse of each character’s personality: Ha So Min’s tender moments with her family, Ma Seok Gu’s adrenaline-charged excitement as he orchestrates his schemes, and Park Jeong Hoon racing against time to track down clues. The tagline, “A daughter’s deepfake revenge for her mother,” underscores the drama’s central theme of cunning, technology-driven vengeance.

The production team said, “’Punishment’ is more than a typical crime drama. It portrays a woman who, having nothing left to lose, transforms into a society’s dark hero. Compared to previous works on voice phishing, this series will explore the topic in a far more detailed and intense way.”

“Punishment” will premiere on September 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST on Wavve.

