Ha Seok Jin, TWICE’s Dahyun, Lee Shin Young, And Yoon Seo Bin Chase Records And Passion In “Run To You” Poster

The upcoming film “Run to You” has revealed a new poster!

“Run to You” is a heartwarming sports film that tells the story of a national sprint record holder nearing the end of his prime and a high school track athlete just beginning his journey. The film follows their tireless pursuit of seemingly impossible dreams and the emotional journey they share along the way.

The newly released poster spotlights Ha Seok Jin’s powerful silhouette as he launches from the starting line, embodying the determination at the core of the film.

In what marks his return to the big screen after nine years, Ha Seok Jin stars as Kang Goo Young, a sprinter who broke Korea’s 100-meter track record for the first time in 30 years. Now facing the end of his prime, he battles injuries and setbacks while striving to break through the elusive 0.02-second barrier that defines his career.

Adding vibrancy to the poster are Lee Shin Young, TWICE’s Dahyun, and Yoon Seo Bin, who bring to life three youthful athletes with unique charms: Seung Yeol, a passionate rookie sprinter; Ji Eun, who runs purely for the joy of feeling her heart race; and Geun Jae, a promising rival on the track. The tagline, “What matters is my record—ready for my heart to race!” teases a story not just about competition, but about the personal challenge of surpassing one’s own limits.

“Run to You” is set to hit theaters on September 10.

