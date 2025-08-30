3 Bittersweet Moments From Episodes 7-8 Of 'My Lovely Journey'

“My Lovely Journey” continues to tug at viewers’ hearts with its mix of healing stories and emotional revelations, and episodes seven and eight were no exception. From uncovering the reason behind CEO Oh’s (Yu Jun Sang) ambition to a deeply poignant substitute trip that reconnected long-lost lovers, the drama delivered both warmth and bittersweet emotions in equal measure. Yeo Reum (Gong Seung Yeon) also experienced a personal breakthrough that reminded fans why her journey is just as meaningful as the clients she helps.

Here are three bittersweet moments from episodes seven and eight of “My Lovely Journey.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The truth behind CEO Oh’s ambition

In the previous episodes, while CEO Oh was trying to give life advice to Yeon Seok (Kim Jae Young), it was hinted that CEO Oh might have gone through something similar to how Yeon Seok left behind his life of luxury and his wealthy family to pursue his dreams. Which explained why he was so intent on advising Yeon Seok. In the latest episodes, viewers’ theories about his past were finally confirmed.

At the beginning of episode seven, CEO Oh and Yeo Reum are seen sitting in a hospital, possibly waiting to meet their new client for the substitute travel agency. CEO Oh opens up about his own life to Yeo Reum and reveals that everyone in his family, from his father to his brothers, is a doctor, with even his grandfather having been the director of a hospital. Because of this, CEO Oh spent much of his childhood inside hospital walls, and he grew to hate the constant anxiety and pain that seemed to linger there. This is exactly why he chose not to pursue medicine. Instead, he wanted a career that could bring joy to people and give them a chance to breathe.

Learning this detail about CEO Oh’s backstory solidified his ambition for running the entertainment agency and shed light on why, even when his company was struggling, he continued to push forward. His goal was never about being the best or reaching the top of the industry. It was about creating entertainment that could momentarily lift people’s burdens and make them happy.

Hakodate itinerary reunites long-lost lovers

While every substitute travel trip Yeo Reum embarks on is equally heartwarming, her most recent journey to Hakodate, Japan, stood out as one of the most memorable yet. Not only was it her first-ever trip abroad, but it was also marked by a sense of mystery thanks to the presence of a woman named Haruto (Tomosaka Rie), who kept appearing throughout the journey. At first, it seemed as though Haruto might be just another traveler visiting the same spots. Some viewers even theorized she could secretly be the client who didn’t want to travel alone. However, the actual truth was far more tragic and touching than anyone expected.

The client for the Hakodate trip turned out to be none other than CEO Oh’s old classfellow, Dr. Cha (Ha Seok Jin). The reason Haruto kept showing up everywhere Yeo Reum went was not sinister at all. Both women were simply following the same itinerary. It was the very same list Haruto had written decades ago and given to Dr. Cha while they were dating. Yet, life separated them, and while Haruto continued to visit Hakodate every year on her birthday, Dr. Cha could not bring himself to revisit a place that reminded him of his lost love. But with his health failing, he finally decides to hire Yeo Reum to take the trip on his behalf, which ultimately brings him and Haruto together once more.

What made their reunion bittersweet was the fact that neither Haruto nor Dr. Cha had ever stopped loving each other. Their hearts yearned for one another all these years, but they lacked the courage and means to reconnect. Through Yeo Reum, however, they found their way back. What started as a business idea born from desperation to save a company has now turned into something much deeper, a way to heal broken hearts and reunite lost loves.

Yeo Reum shines as the center

Throughout her idol career, Yeo Reum never once had the chance to stand in the center. She was always placed in the background, treated more like a backup dancer even within her own group. After leaving her team and walking away from the idol industry, she likely believed she would never again have the chance to be the center of attention. But episode eight proved her wrong in the most heartwarming way.

The episode opened with Yeo Reum and her beloved coworkers dancing to a NewJeans song, with Yeo Reum chosen as the center for the very first time in her life. The performance video was uploaded to YouTube, where the comments section quickly filled with praise for her sharp dance moves and captivating presence.

More than just highlighting Yeo Reum’s talent and how loved she is by the people around her, this moment carried a bigger message. Even when you think the opportunity to fulfill a dream has passed you by, life has its own ways of surprising you. Just because something has not happened yet does not mean it never will. As long as you are alive, there is still a chance for long-held dreams to come true. It might not be in the exact way you once imagined, but it can still be meaningful.

While Yeo Reum’s most recent trip to the temple did not give her the reward she had hoped for, which was the revival of her old travel show, it offered her something far more valuable. Instead of material success, she walked away with life lessons that left a lasting mark on her heart. And in many ways, that is what “My Lovely Journey” has been about all along: discovering that the true destination is not fame or recognition, but learning how to live more fully, cherish the present, and embrace the unexpected moments that shape who we are.

Start watching “My Lovely Journey”:

Watch Now

Hello Soompiers! Are you loving the growing closeness between Yeo Reum and Yeon Seok? Let us know in the comments section below!

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Girlfriend is the Man!” and “My Lovely Journey“