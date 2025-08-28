Winners Of The 2025 NEWSIS K-EXPO
The 2025 NEWSIS K-EXPO has crowned this year’s winners!
On August 28, the 2025 NEWSIS K-EXPO was held at the Lotte Hotel Crystal Ballroom in Seoul. The annual ceremony recognizes individuals and groups who participated in the development of K-culture throughout the year and is sponsored by Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism; Seoul Metropolitan Council; Korea Creative Content Agency; and Seoul Tourism Organization.
Check out the list of celebrity winners below!
Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Award: IU
Seoul Mayor Award: ATEEZ, “Maybe Happy Ending” writer Hue Park
Minister of Foreign Affairs Award: Lee Jung Jae
National Assembly’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee’s Chairman Award: Lee Jun Hyuk, Lee Joo Bin
Seoul Metropolitan Council’s Chairman Award: STAYC, P1Harmony
Seoul Tourism Organization’s President Award: Choo Young Woo, KiiiKiii
Korea Creative Content Agency Award: BEATPELLA HOUSE
Hallyu Special Award: RESCENE
Hallyu Special Ballad Award: Hwang Karam
Global Netizen Award – OST: ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao
Global Netizen Award – Next Icon: AHOF
Global Netizen Award – Trot Star: Lee Chan Won
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! You can watch the full award ceremony below:
Watch IU in “Shades of the Heart” with subtitles on Viki below:
And check out Lee Jun Hyuk’s hit drama “Love Scout” below:
Source (1)