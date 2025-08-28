RIIZE And KATSEYE To Perform At Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, And Brazil 2026

RIIZE and KATSEYE will be taking the stage at multiple Lollapalooza festivals in South America next year!

On August 28 local time, Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, and Lollapalooza Brazil all announced their lineups of performing artists for 2026.

Both RIIZE and KATSEYE will be performing at all three of the festivals next year, joining star-studded lineups led by Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Lorde, Doechii, Skrillex, and more.

Both Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile will be held over three days from March 13 to 15, while Lollapalooza Brazil will take place the following week, from March 20 to 22.

Check out the full lineups for all three festivals below!

