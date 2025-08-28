'My Girlfriend Is The Man!' Ends On Steady Ratings

KBS 2TV’s “My Girlfriend is the Man!” has ended on a stable finish.

On August 28, the romantic comedy held steady in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” maintained the drama’s average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent from the night before.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Girlfriend is the Man!” tells the story of a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man. ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha stars as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (played by OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon.

Binge-watch all of “My Girlfriend is the Man!” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)