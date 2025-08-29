Watch: Bae Hyeon Seong Isn't Prepared For His Job As Han Suk Kyu's Employee In 'Shin's Project' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has released a new teaser!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong will play principled rookie judge Jo Philip, who unexpectedly winds up working at Mr. Shin’s restaurant, while Lee Re will play resourceful delivery driver Lee Si On.

The new teaser begins with Mr. Shin gazing at his freshly fried chicken in satisfaction before instructing Jo Philip, “Deliver it.” However, when he passes the chicken over to the young judge, he is visibly flustered as he responds, “Me?”

In contrast to Jo Philip, who remains frozen as he stands out like a sore thumb in his sharp suit, Lee Si On looks confident and professional as she pushes him aside and commands, “Get out of the way.” The experienced Lee Si On then saunters outside with the chicken, leaving Jo Philip to hurriedly chase after her while exclaiming, “Where are you going?”

Watch the new teaser below!

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

