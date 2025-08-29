Yoon Hyun Min And Jung In Sun's Relationship Undergoes A Shift In 'Our Golden Days'

Get ready for a change in Yoon Hyun Min and Jung In Sun’s dynamic on KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days”!

“Our Golden Days” is a new generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) went into hiding after his marriage to Jung Bo Ah (Go Won Hee) fell through. Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun), who was shocked and deeply disappointed in Ji Hyuk when she heard the news of his engagement, was so hurt that she even pushed Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) away. However, as time passed, she began to feel apologetic to Sung Jae, and when he appeared before her again, it looked as though things would start to change between them.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Eun Oh and Sung Jae happen to run into each other. But in contrast to before, when things were awkward between them because of Ji Hyuk, Eun Oh wears a bright smile as she greets Sung Jae.

Sung Jae, who is initially surprised to see Eun Oh, soon gazes at her with affectionate eyes that reveal he still has feelings for her—piquing curiosity as to whether romance is in the cards for the two of them.

To find out how Sung Jae and Eun Oh’s relationship will evolve, catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 30 at 8 p.m. KST!

