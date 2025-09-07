7 Baby-Faced Male K-Pop Idols Proving Soft Features Are Handsome Too!

While masculine features like sharp jawlines and strong cheekbones are often praised, there’s also something to be said for softer features too! These seven idols prove that round faces and delicate features are equally as good-looking. Cute, charming, and handsome – these stars really have it all!

1. NCT’s Haechan

With his upcoming solo debut, fans are being spoiled with photo shoots and selfies from NCT’s Haechan showing off his handsome visuals! His round face is the perfect complement to his sparkling eyes, and his soft features mean that he easily suits just about any concept. He’s stunning both on and off stage!

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Jongho is much younger than he actually is – the powerhouse vocalist of ATEEZ looks totally natural in a high school jacket thanks to his youthful features! His soft cheeks and cute aegyosal are undeniably adorable and just as handsome. He brings amazing visuals and amazing talent!

3. Stray Kids’ Han

A baby-faced idol hiding some serious muscles beneath his T-shirt – never underestimate Stray Kids’ Han! He’s the group’s all-rounder and also equally as cute as he is handsome. With his round cheeks and infamous boba eyes, his visuals definitely make an impression. He’s adorable behind the scenes, but a knockout on the stage!

Another legendary vocalist with a face that seems infinitely youthful, Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN is an icon! He’s also known for his talent on variety shows. His visuals might not get mentioned as often because he’s just so talented, but on top of all that he’s handsome too! His cuteness is undeniable, but he also has a sophisticated side to his looks.

While he’s on the younger end of the group and baby-faced in general, Jungwon is actually the leader of ENHYPEN! His soft cheeks and button nose give him a distinctly youthful look, but he also has sharp cat eyes that make him stand out. Even from picture to picture, it’s easy to see how his charm stands out!

6. RIIZE’s Shotaro

The combination of Shotaro’s adorable face and distinct street style is the epitome of cool! His bright eyes, cute aegyosal, and round face give him visuals that you can’t forget. He’s also an unbelievably talented dancer, leaving everyone stunned with his moves! Good-looking and talented – what’s not to like?

Last but certainly not least, BTS’s Jimin looks just as youthful now as he did when BTS debuted! His visuals are charming and definitely make an impression thanks to his full cheeks and lips. He’s definitely cute, but this photo shoot proves that he’s also unbelievably handsome! He looks good in every shoot and stage.

What other idols do you think should be on this list? Tell us in the comments!