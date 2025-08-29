Kim Young Dae Finds New Hope After Meeting Lee Sun Bin In 'To The Moon'

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared a new glimpse of Kim Young Dae’s character!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing. The drama will star Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, and Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song.

Kim Young Dae will star as Ham Ji Woo, the director of the Big Data TF team at Maron Confectionery. From skills to looks to wealth, Ham Ji Woo appears to have it all—but unlike the drama’s three female leads, he is chasing his dreams, not money.

Although professionally, Ham Ji Woo is on a safe path to success, deep inside, he harbors regret about his unfulfilled dreams. When he meets Jung Da Hae, an employee at his company, she reawakens his forgotten hope and passion.

Notably, Ham Ji Woo’s role and importance in the story have been significantly expanded compared to the original novel.

“The character of Ham Ji Woo, who will be reborn through Kim Young Dae, has different hopes and dreams than the three women, and he will create a new and different synergy [with them],” said the drama’s production team. “Kim Young Dae brought Ham Ji Woo’s story to life in a three-dimensional way through his detailed portrayal, and his heart-fluttering chemistry with Lee Sun Bin made him the perfect charming male lead, which made even the staff fall for him on set.”

“To the Moon” will premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

