'BOYS II PLANET' Reveals Candidates For 24th And Final Spot With Live Stream Of Survivor Announcement + Opens Live Voting

“BOYS II PLANET” has unveiled a partial spoiler of the second Survivor Announcement Ceremony!

Mnet held a live stream on August 29 while filming the second Survivor Announcement Ceremony, which will be fully revealed on the next episode. Through this Survivor Announcement Ceremony, 24 of the current 48 trainees will proceed to the next round, while the other 24 trainees will be eliminated. The top 23 trainees have already been determined based on fan votes and mission benefits, while the 24th trainee will be determined based on a live vote.

Spoilers

With ATEEZ’s San as the Planet Master, the live broadcast revealed the three trainees who are up for the 24th and final spot. The trainees were unveiled to be Park Dong Gyu, Fan Zhe Yi, and Han Harry June.

The combination of accumulated votes and mission benefits along with live votes collected over an hour will determine the final contestant to move on to the next round. Live voting is available on the Mnet Plus app.

The full ranking will be unveiled via the next episode of “BOYS II PLANET” on September 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

