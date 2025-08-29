Kim Yo Han And His Teammates Burn With Resolve As They Head To The National Sports Festival In “The Winning Try”

Hanyang High rugby team is finally heading to the National Sports Festival in today’s episode of “The Winning Try”!

“The Winning Try” stars Yoon Kye Sang as Joo Ga Ram, a former rugby star who falls from grace due to a doping scandal. After he returns to his alma mater as the new coach of its rugby team, which is ranked last in the country, he leads the underdog squad on a quest to win the National Sports Festival.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode, Joo Ga Ram shocked everyone by revealing that he suffers from myasthenia gravis, a serious neuromuscular disease. With his condition casting doubt on his ability to continue as coach, dark clouds loom over both Ga Ram and the team just as the National Sports Festival approaches.

Newly released stills capture the Hanyang High rugby team’s long-awaited debut at the tournament. Team captain Yoon Sung Joon (Kim Yo Han) looks at his teammates with a solemn intensity. For Sung Joon—who was uncertain whether he would even be able to compete due to a shoulder injury—the chance to play at the National Sports Festival is nothing short of a desperate dream come true. His fierce gaze embodies his burning determination to claim victory.

The stills also show Sung Joon’s teammates exchanging the same unshakable resolve with their eyes, heightening anticipation for the climactic match. Once dismissed as perpetual losers, the Hanyang High rugby team has grown remarkably under Ga Ram’s guidance, discovering the meaning of true teamwork along the way.

Viewers are now eager to see whether the team’s renewed unity will shine on the grand stage—and whether Ga Ram and his players can pull off another miracle by achieving the ultimate dream of winning the National Sports Festival.

The next episode of “The Winning Try” airs on August 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han in “School 2021” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)