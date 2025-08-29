Lee Junho Is A Stylish 1990s Rich Youth With A Love For Flowers In “Typhoon Family”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled the first glimpse of Lee Junho in character!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Kang Tae Poong, a flashy, free-spirited youth from a wealthy background who once lived for style and freedom, but is unexpectedly thrust into the harsh realities of the IMF era, forcing him to grow into a true businessman.

In the newly released stills, Kang Tae Poong’s bold fashion and trendy hairstyle perfectly capture the free-spirited, fashion-forward image of the 1990s rich youth.

While he easily commands attention and wins hearts wherever he goes, what truly fascinates him are “flowers.” This isn’t just a hobby—it symbolizes his youthful desire to bloom beautifully, endure hardships without breaking, and ultimately bear fruit. Beneath his carefree surface lies a passionate and resilient spirit, a duality that hints at a powerful and unique coming-of-age story in “Typhoon Family.”

What twists await when this free-spirited youth suddenly finds himself appointed as the head of a trading company at the height of the IMF crisis?

The production team shared, “Lee Junho isn’t simply portraying a stylish youth of the 1990s—he is vividly capturing the fiery face of a generation that endured a harsh era. Please look forward to how he brings Kang Tae Poong’s growth story to life, and to the birth of yet another signature youth character from Lee Junho.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere in October.

