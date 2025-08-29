Yoon Ga Yi And Twin Kang Ki Doong's Tearful Final Duet Marks Their Goodbye In “Mary Kills People”

MBC’s “Mary Kills People” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, MBC’s “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Woo So Jung received a request for assisted death from Choi Geon Soo (Kang Ki Doong), the twin brother of her teammate Choi Ye Na (Yoon Ga Yi). However, she held off, saying she could not proceed without Ye Na’s consent. Though Ye Na was initially strongly opposed, she realized it was her brother’s desperate wish and ultimately asked Woo So Jung to help grant Geon Soo’s request.

The newly released stills capture Woo So Jung and Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young) attending the “living funeral” that Ye Na has prepared for her twin brother Geon Soo in the hope of sending him off with joy instead of sadness. During the event, Choi Ye Na and Choi Geon Soo reunite with friends they hadn’t seen in years, exchange farewells, and even perform with Geon Soo’s old bandmates on stage. The twins spend the day greeting guests with smiles, proving that it is possible to create warm, happy memories even in the face of parting.

When Geon Soo struggles to continue singing during his performance, Ye Na takes the mic and joins him, completing their final duet as twins—a moment that amplifies the emotional resonance of their farewell. With their bond as siblings making the goodbye all the more poignant, viewers are eager to see what impact this “living funeral” and their duet stage will leave behind.

The next episode of “Mary Kills People” will air on August 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

