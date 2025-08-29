Park Hee Soon Is A Master Of Disguise With Dramatic Shifts In Persona In “Confidence Queen”

The upcoming drama “Confidence Queen” has unveiled a striking look at Park Hee Soon’s dramatic transformations!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese comedy drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists with extraordinary talents as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars as Yoon Yi Rang, a con artist with an IQ of 165 and a genius-level intellect in the top 1 percent. With her eccentric thinking and cold charisma, she leads the team in their intricate schemes.

Park Hee Soon plays James, the eldest member and spiritual backbone of the team. With his wit, humor, and commanding presence, James is the team’s all-around ace, armed with both adaptability and a natural charm.

The newly released stills spotlight veteran con artist James in two completely different looks. In the first two stills, James takes on the persona of a ship captain, radiating intellectual charm and reliability with his round glasses and rugged beard. His perfectly tailored uniform and calm, confident demeanor—accented by a casually crossed leg—exude warmth while hinting at a quiet charisma.

In stark contrast, other stills capture James with longer hair and a torn mask hanging in fragments across his face—a disguise ripped away during one of his schemes. Even with shards of the mask still clinging to his skin, his piercing gaze and menacing expression heighten the tension as though he’s about to spring into action. The shattered glass before him adds to the suspense, leaving viewers curious about the situation that lies ahead.

“Confidence Queen” will premiere on September 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hee Soon in “The Policeman’s Lineage” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)