Han So Hee In Talks To Join Byeon Woo Seok In 'Solo Leveling' Live-Action Adaptation

Han So Hee may be starring opposite Byeon Woo Seok in Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Solo Leveling”!

On August 30, Han So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment clarified reports that Han So Hee had been cast as the female lead in the upcoming drama adaptation of “Solo Leveling.”

“‘Solo Leveling’ is one of the projects that [Han So Hee] is currently in talks for,” stated the agency.

Earlier this summer, Byeon Woo Seok was confirmed to be starring in the upcoming live-action adaptation in the leading role of Sung Jin Woo. Meanwhile, it has been speculated that Han So Hee may be in talks for the role of Cha Hae In.

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

Are you excited to potentially see Han So Hee and Byeon Woo Seok together in this new drama?

Source (1) (2)