2025 MTV VMAs Nominates HUNTR/X's 'Golden' For Song Of The Summer + Announces Nominees For Best Group

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) has revealed its nominees for Best Group and Song of the Summer!

On August 29 local time, MTV officially announced its latest batch of nominations for this year’s awards.

BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, aespa, SEVENTEEN, and KATSEYE have all been nominated for Best Group alongside All Time Low, Backstreet Boys, Coldplay, Evanescence, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, My Chemical Romance, The Marías, and twenty one pilots.

Meanwhile, “Golden”—the smash hit by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)—is in the running for Song of the Summer.

Fan voting for Best Group will run from September 2 at 11 a.m. ET to September 6 at 11 a.m. ET on MTV’s Instagram Story, while fan voting for Song of the Summer will run from September 6 at 11 a.m. ET to September 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

Of the artists nominated for Best Group, aespa, Stray Kids, all four of the BLACKPINK members, and KATSEYE previously snagged nominations in other categories for this year’s VMAs as well.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will air live on September 7 at 8 p.m. ET.



