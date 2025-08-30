'The Nice Guy' Ends On Ratings Rise + 'The Winning Try' Heads Into Finale On New Friday High

JTBC’s “The Nice Guy” has come to an end!

On August 30, the romance drama starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung enjoyed an increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final two episodes of “The Nice Guy” scored average nationwide ratings of 2.4 and 3.1 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “The Winning Try,” which has just one episode left in its run, earned its highest viewership ratings to date for a Friday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Saturdays) ahead of its own finale. The comedy sports drama scored an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent for its penultimate episode.

Finally, MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which airs in the same time slot as “The Winning Try,” fell to a new all-time low of 1.4 percent.

