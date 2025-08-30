Lee Chae Min Reacts To Girls' Generation's Lim Yoona's Haute Cuisine In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona will prepare a special feast for Lee Chae Min on the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Yeon Ji Young introduced Lee Heon to a new world of culinary delights through her fusion cuisine. Although her dishes looked strange and unfamiliar, Lee Heon was immensely impressed by their taste, leading him to take her to the palace instead of killing her right away.

As Yeon Ji Young was hoping to find the Mangwoonrok—the book that she believed was connected to the time-slip—in her bag and use it to return to modern day, Lee Heon’s obsession with her delicious cooking put her in a difficult situation. In order to get Lee Heon to let his guard down so that she can find a way to survive, Yeon Ji Young will showcase the skills that won her first place at the prestigious culinary competition she was attending in France before her unexpected journey back in time.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture Yeon Ji Young looking serious and focused as she prepares traditional French haute cuisine for the king.

Meanwhile, Lee Heon wears an unreadable expression as he takes in the unique meal brought to him by Yeon Ji Young—which is unlike any he’s seen before.

As Lee Heon has felt strangely drawn to Yeon Ji Young, who somehow reminds him of his mother when she feeds him, it remains to be seen how this special full-course meal will affect his emotions.

To find out whether Yeon Ji Young’s haute cuisine will sway Lee Heon’s cold heart, catch the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on August 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

