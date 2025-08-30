Yoon Hyun Min Steps Up After Jung Il Woo Ghosts Everyone In 'Our Golden Days'

Yoon Hyun Min will step up in Jung Il Woo’s absence on the next episode of KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days”!

“Our Golden Days” is a new generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) went into hiding after his marriage to Jung Bo Ah (Go Won Hee) fell through. With the jilted groom missing, Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) stepped up to help out Ji Hyuk’s family in his stead, and he kept busy resolving their issues one by one. Sung Jae also approached Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) and gradually began to fill the void left behind by Ji Hyuk.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Sung Jae continues to be a sturdy pillar of support for those around him. After he escorts his half-sister Park Young Ra (Park Jung Yeon) to her studio in order to protect her from a stalker, Young Ra looks relaxed, as if Sung Jae’s presence alone is enough to reassure her. Sung Jae, on the other hand, is visibly worried, piquing curiosity as to what sort of solution he will prepare to ensure his sister’s safety.

Another set of stills shows Sung Jae filming a YouTube video with Ji Hyuk’s younger sister Lee Soo Bin (Shin Su Hyun) at her request. Sung Jae awkwardly tries to act natural in front of the camera, while Soo Bin smoothly takes the lead by linking their arms with a smile. However, an unexpected turn of events soon leaves Sung Jae startled and flustered.

To find out how Sung Jae’s relationships change as he works to fill Ji Hyuk’s shoes, tune in to the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 30 at 8 p.m. KST!

