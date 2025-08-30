Gong Seung Yeon And Kim Jae Young Go On A Romantic Date In 'My Lovely Journey'

Get ready to feel the butterflies on the next episode of “My Lovely Journey”!

Based on a bestselling novel by Maha Harada, Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” is a drama starring Gong Seung Yeon as Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter who has never been a “center” in her life. As she takes on travel assignments on behalf of others, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, coming to understand the true meaning of success and life.

Spoilers

Previously on “My Lovely Journey,” Lee Yeon Seok (Kim Jae Young) tried to confess his feelings to Yeo Reum in a roundabout way, but she remained painfully oblivious to what he was implying. To make things worse, the latest episode of the drama ended with Yeo Reum’s ex-boyfriend Cha Si Wan (Baekho) surprising her by declaring that he wanted to get back together with her—a declaration that Yeon Seok witnessed.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yeo Reum and Yeon Seok set off on a trip to Jinju, where they spend the entire day together. As they enjoy some quality time together amidst the gorgeous scenery, the two grow even closer than before.

The smitten Yeon Seok lovingly captures Yeo Reum on camera, as if he’s afraid to miss even a single moment, and Yeo Reum responds with a bright and sunny smile.

After night falls, the atmosphere turns even more romantic as the two stroll along a quiet stone path together. Eventually, the two wind up standing face to face, so close that they can hear one another’s heartbeats.

To find out if love blossoms between Yeo Reum and Yeon Seok in Jinju, catch the next episode of “My Lovely Journey” on August 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)