Kang Ki Young Is Rushed To Emergency Room In Critical Condition On 'Mary Kills People'

On the next episode of MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” Kang Ki Young will get into a life-threatening accident.

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, MBC’s “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses. Kang Ki Young plays Choi Dae Hyun, a former plastic surgeon who helps Woo So Jung with her work.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Mary Kills People,” Choi Dae Hyun made the dangerous decision to take on a case proposed by drug dealer Goo Gwang Chul (Baek Hyun Jin) by himself in order to protect Woo So Jung.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Woo So Jung is devastated to see Choi Dae Hyun in critical condition after a serious car accident.

The first photo shows Choi Dae Hyun hanging upside down, unconscious and covered in blood, in an overturned car. After he is taken to the hospital, Woo So Jung rushes to the emergency room to see him—and she freezes in horror when she sees that he is unconscious and at death’s door.

The “Mary Kills People” production team commented, “This scene, in which Kang Ki Young is taken to the emergency room in desperate condition after getting into a car accident, will be an important turning point that shakes up the entire plot that has unfolded thus far.”

“Who is the culprit who put Kang Ki Young in this dire, life-threatening danger, and what in the world has happened to Lee Bo Young and Kang Ki Young?” they continued. “Please look forward to Episode 9.”

The next episode of “Mary Kills People” will air on August 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

