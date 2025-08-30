Lee Jin Uk's Icy Personality Melts Around Children In 'Beyond The Bar'

Get ready to see a heartwarming side of Lee Jin Uk on the next episode of JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar”!

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

The reserved Yoon Seok Hoon, who rarely expresses his emotions, is famous at his law firm for his frosty demeanor and intimidating, commanding presence. However, in spite of his strict and principled nature, Yoon Seok Hoon has a major soft spot for children. Previously on the drama, Yoon Seok Hoon exploded in anger because of a child abuse case, revealing that no matter how cold he appears on the outside, he has a warm heart when it comes to those he needs to protect.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yoon Seok Hoon’s ice-cold walls melt entirely when interacting with children. His cheerful smile and tender, caring demeanor create a striking contrast to his usual image at the office, where even senior attorneys are intimidated by him. Yoon Seok Hoon’s fond gaze and sweet smile as he pushes a shopping cart show a new side of the character: the warm, gooey center hidden inside his tough, unapproachable exterior.

Notably, Kang Hyo Min is also spending time together with Yoon Seok Hoon and the two kids—and the vibe between them is visibly different from the stern, strictly professional atmosphere at the firm.

To find out why the two attorneys are teaming up as a child care duo, catch the next episode of “Beyond the Bar” on August 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

