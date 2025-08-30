Lim Yoona Is Shocked By Lee Chae Min's Unpredictable Behavior In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Lee Chae Min will catch Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona off guard on the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Lee Heon gave off the impression of being somewhat detached from state affairs, choosing to hunt during the solar eclipse rather than attend the ritual that he was supposed to. His sudden and unpredictable mood swings also appeared to have earned him a bad reputation not only within the palace but also among his people.

On top of all that, Lee Heon’s unusual decision to bring “ghost woman” Yeon Ji Young inside the palace was the latest of his inexplicable behaviors.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Heon goes even further, shocking Yeon Ji Young with his unconventional next move. To her utter bewilderment, Lee Heon appears before Yeon Ji Young and Seo Gil Geum (Yoon Seo Ah) dressed in a colorful costume and traditional mask, as if he has transformed into a clown from a performance troupe.

Astounded by what she’s seeing, Yeon Ji Young holds Seo Gil Geum in her arms as she stares at the king in his distinctly unregal get-up. Meanwhile, Lee Heon, who has shed his mask, wears an unreadable smile as he looks at the two women.

To find out what Lee Heon is up to, tune in to the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on August 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

