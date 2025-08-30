SBS Idol Survival Show 'B:MY BOYZ' Announces Final Debut Lineup + Name Of New Boy Group

SBS’s idol survival show “B:MY BOYZ” has revealed the final lineup for its new boy group!

“B:MY BOYZ” is a boy group survival show in which top idols participate directly in choosing which contestants (known as “B:GINNERS”) make the final debut lineup.

On August 30, “B:MY BOYZ” aired its grand finale, during which it announced the eight contestants that would be debuting together as a group.

The show also revealed that the name of the new boy group formed on the show would be YUHZ (pronounced like “yours”).

The eight members who will be debuting in YUHZ are as follows:

Hyo Lee Yeontae Moon Jaeil Kim Bohyeon Kai Kang Junseong Park Sechan Haruto

The finale of “B:MY BOYZ” will soon be available with subtitles on Viki.

