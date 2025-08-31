August Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of August!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 30 to August 30.

Soccer star Son Heung Min shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 288.10 percent increase in his brand reputation index since July, bringing his total score to 15,553,318 for August.

BTS took second place with a brand reputation index of 10,292,560, marking a 41.66 percent increase in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong ranked third with a brand reputation index of 7,753,405, marking a 1.76 percent rise in his score since July.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,860,892 for August.

Finally, Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five after seeing a 107.06 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 6,146,253 for the month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Son Heung Min BTS Lim Young Woong BLACKPINK Kim Jong Kook PSY Yoo Jae Suk IVE Red Velvet Lee Soo Ji TWICE Lee Jung Hoo Lee Byung Hun SEVENTEEN Faker Ma Dong Seok SHINee Byeon Woo Seok Kim Yong Bin Lee Jong Suk Lee Jung Jae BIGBANG ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Lee Min Ho Lee Jin Uk aespa Kang Ho Dong NCT Jun Hyun Moo Kim Nam Gil

