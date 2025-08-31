August Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Aug 31, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of August!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 30 to August 30.

Soccer star Son Heung Min shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 288.10 percent increase in his brand reputation index since July, bringing his total score to 15,553,318 for August.

BTS took second place with a brand reputation index of 10,292,560, marking a 41.66 percent increase in their score since last month.

Lim Young Woong ranked third with a brand reputation index of 7,753,405, marking a 1.76 percent rise in his score since July.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,860,892 for August.

Finally, Kim Jong Kook rounded out the top five after seeing a 107.06 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 6,146,253 for the month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Son Heung Min
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Kim Jong Kook
  6. PSY
  7. Yoo Jae Suk
  8. IVE
  9. Red Velvet
  10. Lee Soo Ji
  11. TWICE
  12. Lee Jung Hoo
  13. Lee Byung Hun
  14. SEVENTEEN
  15. Faker
  16. Ma Dong Seok
  17. SHINee
  18. Byeon Woo Seok
  19. Kim Yong Bin
  20. Lee Jong Suk
  21. Lee Jung Jae
  22. BIGBANG
  23. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  24. Lee Min Ho
  25. Lee Jin Uk
  26. aespa
  27. Kang Ho Dong
  28. NCT
  29. Jun Hyun Moo
  30. Kim Nam Gil

Source (1)

