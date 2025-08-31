T-ara's 'SUGAR FREE' MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

T-ara’s “SUGAR FREE” has just reached an exciting milestone on YouTube!

On the morning of August 31 KST, T-ara’s music video for their 2014 hit “SUGAR FREE” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their second music video to achieve the feat after “NUMBER NINE.”

T-ara originally released the music video for “SUGAR FREE” on September 10, 2014 at 5 p.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately 10 years, 11 months, and 20 days to hit the 100 million mark.

Congratulations to T-ara!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “SUGAR FREE” again below:

You can also watch T-ara’s Ham Eun Jung in her currently airing drama “Queen’s House” with subtitles on Viki below!

