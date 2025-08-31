'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'The Winning Try' Ends On Rise

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is off to a strong start!

On August 30, the new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent for the night, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Twelve,” which airs in the same time slot, fell to an all-time low of 4.2 percent for its own third episode.

SBS’s “The Winning Try” enjoyed an increase in viewership for its series finale, which earned an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent. MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to a nationwide average of 1.4 percent.

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” stayed strong as it kicked off the final two weeks of its run, scoring an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent for the evening.

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.7 percent, and Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” maintained its nationwide average of 0.3 percent from last week ahead of its series finale.

