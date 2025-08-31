'Running Man' To Extend Running Time Of Today's Episode To Include Kim Jong Kook's Marriage News

SBS’s “Running Man” has extended its next episode to include a special announcement by Kim Jong Kook!

Earlier this month, the longtime bachelor announced that he would be getting married in a private wedding in Seoul.

The August 31 episode of “Running Man” will begin with footage of Kim Jong Kook formally announcing the news of his marriage to the other members. The cast members were reportedly unable to hide their surprise at the news, with HaHa sharing that he felt like he was going to tear up when he found out.

Yoo Jae Suk remarked, “The staff members’ jaws dropped in shock. No one knew that Jong Kook was going to get married.”

Because of this special announcement, the running time of the next episode of “Running Man” has been extended by 10 minutes. The upcoming episode will air 10 minutes earlier than usual, at 6 p.m. KST instead of 6:10 p.m.

You can watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)