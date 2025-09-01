Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 5

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” remains on top of our chart this week, making it the song’s fifth week at No. 1. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” aespa’s “Dirty Work” also shifts up one spot back to No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 7 is Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” the title track from their fourth full album “KARMA.” “CEREMONY” is a song about celebrating a journey of success achieved after overcoming various obstacles.

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk’s “Endangered Love” moves up six spots to No. 10. It is a dance song with lyrics about “love” having become an endangered species in society.

Singles Music Chart - August 2025, Week 5 1 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 3 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+1) Dirty Work Album: Dirty Work Artist/Band: aespa Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-2) Do the Dance Album: bomb Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+1) Starting With You Album: Starting With You Artist/Band: Maktub Music: Maktub Lyrics: Maktub Genres: Indie Chart Info 6 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (new) CEREMONY Album: KARMA Artist/Band: Stray Kids Music: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, VERSACHOI Lyrics: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+2) like JENNIE Album: Ruby Artist/Band: Jennie Music: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo Lyrics: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 24 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-3) STYLE Album: STYLE Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

9 (-1) Never Ending Story Album: A flower bookmark, Pt. 3 Artist/Band: IU Music: Kim Tae Won Lyrics: Kim Tae Won Genres: Ballad Chart Info 8 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+6) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 16 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 12 (+3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 13 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 14 (–) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 15 (-4) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 16 (+1) Drowning WOODZ 17 (+3) Surf NCT WISH 18 (-6) CLOSER Jeon Somi 19 (new) Love Splash! Joy 20 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 21 (new) BUBBLE GUM Kep1er 22 (new) Electric Heart 8TURN 23 (+8) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii 24 (new) Goodbyes and Sad Eyes Moonbyul 25 (-7) HANDS UP MEOVV 26 (+2) FREESTYLE YOUNG POSSE 27 (-3) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 28 (-6) REBEL HEART IVE 29 (-3) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 30 (-9) 그게 그거지 (That’s That) AMPERS&ONE 31 (+2) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 32 (-5) THUNDER SEVENTEEN 33 (+3) BLUE MADEIN S 34 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé 35 (-1) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 36 (+1) Beautiful Strangers TXT 37 (-30) HUNTER Key 38 (+3) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 39 (-14) Some Things Never Change ZOONIZINI 40 (–) HAPPY DAY6 41 (-6) Plot Twist AtHeart 42 (-10) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 43 (-5) Pookie FIFTY FIFTY 44 (new) What You Want CORTIS 45 (new) DRIP&DROP SEVENTOEIGHT 46 (-1) 천국보다 아름다운 (Heavenly Ever After) Lim Young Woong 47 (new) Cherry Pie Teen Top 48 (-6) Flower OVAN 49 (-6) REPLY Yuju 50 (-27) You Never Met idntt

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%