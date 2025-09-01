Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 5
BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” remains on top of our chart this week, making it the song’s fifth week at No. 1. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” aespa’s “Dirty Work” also shifts up one spot back to No. 3.
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 7 is Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” the title track from their fourth full album “KARMA.” “CEREMONY” is a song about celebrating a journey of success achieved after overcoming various obstacles.
AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk’s “Endangered Love” moves up six spots to No. 10. It is a dance song with lyrics about “love” having become an endangered species in society.
1 (–) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) FAMOUS
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+1) Dirty Work
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-2) Do the Dance
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) Starting With You
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (new) CEREMONY
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (+2) like JENNIE
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 24 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-3) STYLE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) Never Ending Story
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (+6) Endangered Love
- Chart Info
- 16 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|12 (+3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|13 (–)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|14 (–)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|15 (-4)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|16 (+1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|17 (+3)
|Surf
|NCT WISH
|18 (-6)
|CLOSER
|Jeon Somi
|19 (new)
|Love Splash!
|Joy
|20 (-1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|21 (new)
|BUBBLE GUM
|Kep1er
|22 (new)
|Electric Heart
|8TURN
|23 (+8)
|DANCING ALONE
|KiiiKiii
|24 (new)
|Goodbyes and Sad Eyes
|Moonbyul
|25 (-7)
|HANDS UP
|MEOVV
|26 (+2)
|FREESTYLE
|YOUNG POSSE
|27 (-3)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|28 (-6)
|REBEL HEART
|IVE
|29 (-3)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|30 (-9)
|그게 그거지 (That’s That)
|AMPERS&ONE
|31 (+2)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|32 (-5)
|THUNDER
|SEVENTEEN
|33 (+3)
|BLUE
|MADEIN S
|34 (-5)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|35 (-1)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|36 (+1)
|Beautiful Strangers
|TXT
|37 (-30)
|HUNTER
|Key
|38 (+3)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|39 (-14)
|Some Things Never Change
|ZOONIZINI
|40 (–)
|HAPPY
|DAY6
|41 (-6)
|Plot Twist
|AtHeart
|42 (-10)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|43 (-5)
|Pookie
|FIFTY FIFTY
|44 (new)
|What You Want
|CORTIS
|45 (new)
|DRIP&DROP
|SEVENTOEIGHT
|46 (-1)
|천국보다 아름다운 (Heavenly Ever After)
|Lim Young Woong
|47 (new)
|Cherry Pie
|Teen Top
|48 (-6)
|Flower
|OVAN
|49 (-6)
|REPLY
|Yuju
|50 (-27)
|You Never Met
|idntt
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%