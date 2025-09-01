Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, August Week 5

Sep 01, 2025
BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” remains on top of our chart this week, making it the song’s fifth week at No. 1. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” aespa’s “Dirty Work” also shifts up one spot back to No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 7 is Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” the title track from their fourth full album “KARMA.” “CEREMONY” is a song about celebrating a journey of success achieved after overcoming various obstacles.

AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk’s “Endangered Love” moves up six spots to No. 10. It is a dance song with lyrics about “love” having become an endangered species in society.

Singles Music Chart - August 2025, Week 5
  • 1 (–) JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+1) FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (+1) Dirty Work
    Album: Dirty Work
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY
    • Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-2) Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+1) Starting With You
    Album: Starting With You
    Artist/Band: Maktub
    • Music: Maktub
    • Lyrics: Maktub
    Genres: Indie
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (new) CEREMONY
    Album: KARMA
    Artist/Band: Stray Kids
    • Music: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, VERSACHOI
    • Lyrics: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+2) like JENNIE
    Album: Ruby
    Artist/Band: Jennie
    • Music: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo
    • Lyrics: Jennie, Parx, Kiddo A.I., Zico, Pentz, Alfonzo
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 24 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-3) STYLE
    Album: STYLE
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-1) Never Ending Story
    Album: A flower bookmark, Pt. 3
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Kim Tae Won
    • Lyrics: Kim Tae Won
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+6) Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 16 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
12 (+3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
13 (–) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
14 (–) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
15 (-4) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
16 (+1) Drowning WOODZ
17 (+3) Surf NCT WISH
18 (-6) CLOSER Jeon Somi
19 (new) Love Splash! Joy
20 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
21 (new) BUBBLE GUM Kep1er
22 (new) Electric Heart 8TURN
23 (+8) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii
24 (new) Goodbyes and Sad Eyes Moonbyul
25 (-7) HANDS UP MEOVV
26 (+2) FREESTYLE YOUNG POSSE
27 (-3) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
28 (-6) REBEL HEART IVE
29 (-3) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
30 (-9) 그게 그거지 (That’s That) AMPERS&ONE
31 (+2) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
32 (-5) THUNDER SEVENTEEN
33 (+3) BLUE MADEIN S
34 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé
35 (-1) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
36 (+1) Beautiful Strangers TXT
37 (-30) HUNTER Key
38 (+3) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
39 (-14) Some Things Never Change ZOONIZINI
40 (–) HAPPY DAY6
41 (-6) Plot Twist AtHeart
42 (-10) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
43 (-5) Pookie FIFTY FIFTY
44 (new) What You Want CORTIS
45 (new) DRIP&DROP SEVENTOEIGHT
46 (-1) 천국보다 아름다운 (Heavenly Ever After) Lim Young Woong
47 (new) Cherry Pie Teen Top
48 (-6) Flower OVAN
49 (-6) REPLY Yuju
50 (-27) You Never Met idntt

 

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

