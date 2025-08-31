Lim Yoona Is At Risk Of Losing Her Arm In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Get ready to see Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona in an extremely high-stakes cooking competition on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Yeon Ji Young’s new life in the Joseon era got off to a rocky star. As the “ghost woman” brought to the palace by the king himself, she immediately became the most talked-about person there. To make things worse, Lee Heon went on to shock the court by appointing Yeon Ji Young head of the royal kitchen instead of punishing her.

Threatened by this newcomer, Lee Heon’s scheming concubine Kang Mok Joo (Kang Han Na) provoked Queen Dowager Inju into devising a plot to get rid of Yeon Ji Young: a cooking competition pitting Yeon Ji Young against the senior cooks. However, the title of head royal chef isn’t the only thing on the line. Whoever loses the competition will have to lose an arm as well—which is essentially a kiss of death for a chef.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture Yeon Ji Young, Um Bong Sik (Kim Kwang Gyu), and Maeng Man Soo (Hong Jin Ki) hard at work during this immensely important competition. While the three cooks prepare their dishes with intense focus and looks of determination, judges Lee Heon and Queen Dowager Inju solemnly await their meal.

To learn the results of this high-stakes competition, catch the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on August 31 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

