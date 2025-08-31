Jung Chaeyeon Must Work With A Hostile Client In A Murder Case On 'Beyond The Bar'

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” has shared a sneak peek of Jung Chaeyeon’s next case!

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

Previously on “Beyond the Bar,” Kang Hyo Min connected with clients on an emotional level in numerous cases and made efforts to heal their wounds. As a result, she stood out from the other rookie lawyers and gained recognition for her exceptional abilities.

However, on the next episode of the drama, Kang Hyo Min will find herself tackling a difficult case as she takes on a new client who has been charged with murder.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture the suffocating tension between Kang Hyo Min and her client, who seems strangely hostile towards Kang Hyo Min even though they’re on the same side. The dynamic between them is noticeably different from all of Kang Hyo Min’s past clients, raising the question of what sort of connection the two of them might have.

Tthe next episode of “Beyond the Bar” will air on August 31 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

