Jung In Sun Gets Angry With Jung Il Woo When He Returns Post-Wedding In 'Our Golden Days'

Get ready for a heated confrontation between Jung In Sun and Jung Il Woo on KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days”!

“Our Golden Days” is a new generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “e”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) went into hiding after his marriage to Jung Bo Ah (Go Won Hee) fell through. However, an inspiring remark gave him newfound determination and the strength to return to Seoul.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Ji Hyuk and Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) meet for the first time since his wedding. However, far from being excited or happy to see him, Ji Eun Oh is unable to hide her discomfort at Lee Ji Hyuk’s return, and she angrily glares at him after he seeks her out in person.

To find out where all this tension is coming from, tune in to the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 31 at 8 p.m. KST!

