TXT, ENHYPEN, BTS, ATEEZ, ILLIT, Stray Kids, G-Dragon, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on August 30!

TXT’s latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” returned to No. 1 on the World Albums chart this week, marking its third non-consecutive week at the top. The album also spent a fourth consecutive week on the Billboard 200 at No. 178.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” climbed back up to No. 2 in its 12th week on the World Albums chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” remained on the chart for a 58th week at No. 14.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 3 in its 167th week on the chart, and their recent live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” held steady at No. 5 in its fifth week.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” held onto its spot at No. 4 in its 10th week on the chart, with ILLIT’s “bomb” rising to No. 6 in its ninth week.

Once again, Stray Kids landed four different albums on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” jumped to No. 8 in its 36th week on the chart, followed by “ATE” at No. 12 in its 57th week, “ROCK-STAR” at No. 22 in its 41st week, and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 23 in its 53rd week.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s “Übermensch” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 10, marking its seventh non-consecutive week on the chart.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” climbed to No. 15 in its 57th week on the chart, trailed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 16 (in its 102nd week) and SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” at No. 17 (in its 13th week).

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” leaped to No. 21 in its 112th week on the chart, while BTS’s Jin’s “Echo” came in at No. 24 in its 14th week.

