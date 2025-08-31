Watch: i-dle's Yuqi Asks What Your 'M.O.' Is In Charismatic Solo Comeback MV

Updated September 16 KST:

i-dle’s Yuqi is back with new music!

On September 16 at 6 p.m. KST, Yuqi released her first single “Motivation” along with the music video for the title track “M.O.”

“M.O.” is a 1990s boom-bap–based hip hop track that packs Yuqi’s uniquely fierce, one-of-a-kind energy.

Watch the full music video below:

i-dle’s Yuqi’s music video for her solo song “Gone,” which stars Anyu Wang, is now out!

i-dle’s Yuqi has released a new intro film featuring Anyu Wang for her upcoming track “Gone”!

Concept images have been revealed for Yuqi’s upcoming B-side track “Gone” co-starring Anyu Wang!

i-dle’s Yuqi has released a teaser for her upcoming music video for “Gone,” which will star Chinese actor Anyu Wang!

Yuqi has dropped the track list for her upcoming solo comeback with “Motivation”!

Mark your calendars for i-dle’s Yuqi’s return!

On September 1 at midnight KST, Yuqi officially announced the date and details for her highly-anticipated solo comeback.

Yuqi will be releasing her first single “Motivation” on September 16 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Yuqi’s new teaser poster for “Motivation” below!



