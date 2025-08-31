Update: KickFlip Drops Charming Teaser Images For Upcoming Album 'My First Flip'

Updated September 20 KST:

KickFlip has unveiled a new set of teaser images for their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Updated September 19 KST:

KickFlip has dropped another music video teaser for their upcoming title song “My First Love Song”!

Updated September 18 KST:

KickFlip has released the first music video for their upcoming title track “My First Love Song”!

Updated September 17 KST:

KickFlip has released a track spoiler previewing their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Updated September 16 KST:

KickFlip has unveiled a new set of individual concept photos for their upcoming comeback with “My First Flip”!

Updated September 15 KST:

KickFlip has released a “My First Love Song” concept film and photos for their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Updated September 13 KST:

KickFlip has released a new set of “MAKE A WISH” concept photos for their upcoming comeback with “My First Flip”!

Updated September 10 KST:

KickFlip has released a new “Heart Training” concept film and photos for their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Updated September 9 KST:

KickFlip has dropped the first batch of individual teaser images for their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Updated September 8 KST:

KickFlip has released a “Crush” version concept film and photo for their upcoming comeback with “My First Flip”!

Updated September 5 KST:

KickFlip has unveiled a tracklist for their upcoming new album “My First Flip”!

KickFlip(킥플립) "My First Flip" TrackList



1.처음 불러보는 노래 *title

2.반창고 (Band-Aid)

3.특이점

4.다시, 여기

5.Gas On It

6.404: Not Found

7.악몽을 꿨던 건 비밀이지만



KickFlip The 3rd Mini Album "My First Flip"

KickFlip The 3rd Mini Album "My First Flip"

2025. 9. 22. 6PM(KST) Release!

Updated September 3 KST:

KickFlip has released a promotion schedule for their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Updated September 2 KST:

KickFlip has pre-released a music video for “Band-Aid” from their upcoming mini album “My First Flip”!

Original Article:

Just three months after their first-ever comeback, KickFlip is already gearing up for another return!

On September 1 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback later this month. KickFlip will be returning with their third mini album, “My First Flip,” on September 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

In addition to announcing their comeback date, KickFlip has released a music video teaser for their upcoming song “Band-Aid.”

