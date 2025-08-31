Update: EXO's Suho Poses In Latest Teaser Images For Upcoming 'Who Are You' Comeback

Updated September 20 KST:

EXO’s Suho has revealed another set of teaser images for his upcoming mini album “Who Are You”!

Updated September 19 KST:

EXO’s Suho has unveiled a new spoiler video and teaser images for his upcoming comeback with “Who Are You”!

Updated September 15 KST:

EXO’s Suho has released a new set of “Stranger” teaser images for his upcoming solo mini album “Who Are You”!

Updated September 12 KST:

EXO’s Suho has unveiled a new batch of “Stranger” teaser images for his upcoming “Who Are You” comeback!

Updated September 10 KST:

EXO’s Suho has released his first set of “Stranger” teaser images for his upcoming solo comeback with “Who Are You”!

Updated September 6 KST:

EXO’s Suho has shared a new spoiler polaroid ahead of his solo comeback with “Who Are You”!

Updated September 3 KST:

EXO’s Suho has released a “Diary Open” teaser schedule for his upcoming solo mini album “Who Are You”!

Original Article:

Get ready for EXO’s Suho’s return!

On September 1 at midnight KST, Suho officially announced the date and details of his upcoming solo comeback. The EXO leader will be returning with his fourth mini album, “Who Are You,” on September 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Suho’s first teaser for “Who Are You” below!

