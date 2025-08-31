Listen: Kang Daniel Celebrates Little Things In Life In New English Single 'NO DAY'

Updated September 3 KST:

Kang Daniel has released a new English single!

On September 3 at 6 p.m. KST, Kang Daniel dropped his new digital single “NO DAY.”

The song’s lyrics were written by Kang Daniel and co-composed with BIBLEIN. “NO DAY” celebrates the little consolation we find in our daily lives.

Original Article:

Get ready for a new single from Kang Daniel!

On September 1 at midnight KST, Kang Daniel surprised fans by announcing his plans to release a new single later this week.

The singer will be returning with the digital single “NO DAY” on September 3 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out his first teaser for the song below!

