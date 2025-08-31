Watch: BADVILLAIN Flaunts Their Smooth Moves In MV For 'THRILLER' Comeback

Updated September 15 KST:

BADVILLAIN has made their long-awaited return!

On September 15 at 6 p.m. KST, the girl group released their new digital single “THRILLER” along with the music video.

“THRILLER” is a hip hop dance song with a catchy melody and witty lyrics over a minimal track.

Check out the music video below:

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for BADVILLAIN’s return!

On September 1 at midnight KST, BADVILLAIN officially announced their plans for their upcoming comeback.

The rookie girl group from Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment will be releasing the new digital single “THRILLER” on September 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out BADVILLAIN’s first teaser for “THRILLER” below!

Watch BADVILLAIN in the “2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special” on Viki below:

Watch Now