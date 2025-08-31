August Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 31 to August 31.

Kim Yong Bin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,523,471, marking a 49.62 percent increase in his score since July.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,287,420, marking a 35.60 percent rise in his score since last month.

DAY6 came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,148,044, marking a 76.0 percent increase in their score since July.

Park Seo Jin shot to fourth place after seeing a 102.80 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 2,975,087 for August.

Finally, Lee Soo Ji rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,548,220, marking a 122.42 percent rise in her score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in his hit drama “Lovely Runner” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)