August Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 31, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 31 to August 31.

Kim Yong Bin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,523,471, marking a 49.62 percent increase in his score since July.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,287,420, marking a 35.60 percent rise in his score since last month.

DAY6 came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,148,044, marking a 76.0 percent increase in their score since July.

Park Seo Jin shot to fourth place after seeing a 102.80 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 2,975,087 for August.

Finally, Lee Soo Ji rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,548,220, marking a 122.42 percent rise in her score since July.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Yong Bin
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. DAY6
  4. Park Seo Jin
  5. Lee Soo Ji
  6. Park Ji Hyeon
  7. Stray Kids
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. ENHYPEN
  10. Choo Young Woo
  11. Go Youn Jung
  12. TWS
  13. Lee Je Hoon
  14. Kim Won Hoon
  15. Car, the Garden
  16. BIBI
  17. BABYMONSTER
  18. izna
  19. Lee Jun Hyuk
  20. Park Jung Min
  21. Ahn Sung Hoon
  22. Mun Ka Young
  23. Lee Young Ji
  24. Lee Jun Young
  25. Cho Yi Hyun
  26. QWER
  27. Kim Hye Yoon
  28. Choi Woo Shik
  29. Lee Yi Kyung
  30. Jo Yuri

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in his hit drama “Lovely Runner” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Ahn Sung Hoon
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Byeon Woo Seok
Car the garden
Cho Yi Hyun
Choi Woo Shik
Choo Young Woo
DAY6
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
izna
Jo Yuri
KiiiKiii
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Won Hoon
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Yi Kyung
Lee Young Ji
Mun Ka Young
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Jung Min
Park Seo Jin
QWER
Stray Kids
TWS

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read