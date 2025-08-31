aespa, BIGBANG, and BoA Earn RIAJ Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

aespa earned two separate platinum certifications for streaming this month: their Korean hits “Drama” and “Supernova” were both certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams each in Japan.

Meanwhile, both BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG” and BoA’s “VALENTI” were certified gold for reaching 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to aespa, BIGBANG, and BoA!

