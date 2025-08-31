Watch: DAY6 Faces Off Against 'Amazing Saturday' Cast In New Preview

DAY6 will be going up against the “Amazing Saturday” cast on the next episode of the show!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature all four members of the band as guests.

The new preview begins with the DAY6 members arriving on the “Amazing Saturday” set, where the cast members comment that Sungjin bears a slight resemblance to Nucksal. Meanwhile, Young K remarks that he’s envious of mukbang streamer Haetnim’s job.

Wonpil shares that he’s a fan of Moon Se Yoon before impressing the cast with his lyric guessing skills, and he also shows off his cute side while dancing to TWICE’s “TT.” Dowoon, on the other hand, cracks everyone up with his bad guesses during his first appearance on the show.

Finally, host Boom announces that the DAY6 team will be facing off against the “Amazing Saturday” team for that day’s episode.

DAY6’s episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on September 6 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!