'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Earns Highest Ratings Of Any tvN Drama In 2025

Just four episodes into its run, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” has already set a new tvN record for 2025!

On August 31, the new fantasy romance achieved the highest viewership ratings of any tvN drama in 2025. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” broke into double-digit ratings and took first place in its time slot across all channels with a nationwide average of 11.1 percent.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” was also the most-watched show in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

However, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” wasn’t the only drama to soar to its highest ratings yet last night. KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” hit a new all-time high of 15.9 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air this weekend, while JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” rose to 9.1 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

KBS 2TV’s new fantasy action drama “Twelve,” which airs in the same time slot as “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” fell to an all-time low of 3.1 percent for its own fourth episode.

Finally, Channel A’s “My Lovely Journey” came to a quiet end, with its series finale scoring an average nationwide rating of 0.2 percent.

