Kim Min Ha Transforms Into A Bookkeeper With Big Aspirations In New Drama “Typhoon Family”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled the first glimpse of Kim Min Ha in character!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Kim Min Ha plays Oh Mi Seon, a determined bookkeeper navigating life during the financial turmoil. As the eldest daughter carrying the responsibility of supporting her family, Mi Seon devotes herself to her work at Typhoon Company, while pursuing her dream of becoming a career woman.

In the stills, Mi Seon shows the focus of a sharp-minded bookkeeper as she taps a calculator and carefully organizes the ledger. Her precision—never missing a single receipt or number—stands as her greatest strength, earning her the nickname “human Excel.” Even as her daily routine revolves around cleaning, washing dishes, and sorting receipts, her bright eyes reflect ambitious dreams of a bigger world.

Every morning, Mi Seon studies English with ‘Oh Sung Sik’s Good Morning Pops,’ and she carefully reads everything from editorials to job ads in discarded newspapers, sharpening her skills. She embodies the unbroken spirit of youth, even when faced with the harsh walls of reality.

As she meets Kang Tae Poong and clashes with him in different ways while growing together, her journey from “bookkeeper Mi Seon” to “corporate Mi Seon” is set to reflect the fierce, passionate story of young people in 1997.

The production team said, “Kim Min Ha delivers detailed, immersive acting that feels as if she has fully embodied that era,” adding that she is “an actress who brings authenticity to the stories of ordinary people who endured the 1997 IMF crisis.”

They continued, “Oh Mi Seon’s record of youth will deliver empathy, comfort, and deep emotion to viewers. Please look forward to the premiere of ‘Typhoon Family’ this October.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere in October.

