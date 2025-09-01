Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Ju Myoung, And Seo Ji Hun Share Their First Love Stories In New “My Youth” Posters

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has unveiled new character posters!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

The newly released character posters capture the emotions of Sunwoo Hae, Sung Je Yeon, Mo Tae Rin, and Kim Seok Joo. Each reveals a first love kept deep in their hearts.

Sunwoo Hae first draws attention as he sits in thought, not under dazzling spotlights but surrounded by fresh flowers. A former child star who burned through his prime too quickly, he is someone who spent his youth caught in dark, painful fractures. What kept him going was Sung Je Yeon at 19. Like a stone jutting out of the ground, Je Yeon tripped him as he stumbled through reality yet also gave him the strength to keep moving.

One of the lines paired with Sunwoo Hae’s longing gaze toward Je Yeon reads, “The light sometimes shines through a broken crack. Someday, it might find its way in. Most of the reasons I could move forward were because of you.”

In another poster, Sung Je Yeon shows a wistful, yet hopeful, smile. At 19, college entrance exams were her entire world, leaving her no time to dream of rebellion while living within strict expectations. She has since grown into an ordinary adult. Still, the one memory she cannot let go of is the dazzling time she shared with Sunwoo Hae.

A few of Je Yeon’s lines read, “After meeting you, I wanted to talk about the things I never accomplished,” “To be exact, it was a waste,” and, “What I really wanted was to waste time with you.”

Under a blue sky, Mo Tae Rin (Lee Ju Myoung) and Kim Seok Joo (Seo Ji Hun) blow soap bubbles in their character posters, creating a sense of youthful excitement. Tae Rin spent her 18 years in loneliness, burdened by the pressure to live up to the love she received. What gave her a sense of freedom was listening to Kim Seok Joo’s school broadcasts alone on the rooftop, where no one else was around.

Watching the drifting bubbles, Tae Rin smiles with tenderness and excitement as if sending it to the first love known only to herself back then. Seok Joo’s voice once again unsettles Tae Rin, who endured the harsh years of being a child star and has since established herself as an adult actor.

Some of Tae Rin’s lines read, “Maybe I couldn’t say what I really wanted because every encounter was so sudden. There were times when your voice was a comfort. I wanted to say thank you. But why do you keep making me mad!”

Kim Seok Joo’s poster shows the changes he experiences after Mo Tae Rin intrudes on his otherwise perfect, flawless life. Unlike Seok Joo, who hides his feelings and never speaks indirectly, Tae Rin cries, gets angry, and laughs freely. Through Tae Rin, who becomes stranger the more he knows her, yet impossible to ignore, Seok Joo discovers emotions he never realized he had.

One of the lines paired with Seok Joo’s warm smile reads, “The part of myself I once ignored feels okay now, and maybe it’s fine if we never stop being adolescents—as long as we’re in front of each other.”

“My Youth,” which premieres on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST, will be available with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Song Joong Ki in his film “Hopeless” below:

Watch Now

And check out Chun Woo Hee’s drama “Melo Is My Nature” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)