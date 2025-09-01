Yum Jung Ah And Park Hae Joon Go On A Sweet Date In “Love, Take Two”

“Love, Take Two” has shared new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the love triangle among Lee Ji An, Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), and Lee Yeo Jeong (Oh Na Ra) grew deeper. Lee Yeo Jeong, still seemingly attached to Ryu Jeong Seok, became jealous and wary of Lee Ji An. After being brushed off with what felt like rude indifference, Lee Ji An unexpectedly joined the two at an academic conference. There, she learned why Ryu Jeong Seok and Lee Yeo Jeong broke up. Comforted by Lee Ji An in an unexpected way, Ryu Jeong Seok revealed a long-buried truth, telling her, “You were my first love.”

Following their mutual first-love confession, a budding romance between Lee Ji An and Ryu Jeong Seok began to take shape. The newly released stills below capture the two on a midday date. While they act casually and naturally, their carefully styled looks and shy glances suggest a new sense of excitement.

The production team said, “In episode 9, which airs today, Lee Ji An and Ryu Jeong Seok begin a long-awaited, thrilling romance. Amid interference from his ex-wife Lee Yeo Jeong, who is trying to win him back, viewers will see whether Lee Ji An’s first love can become her present love.”

The next episode of “Love, Take Two” airs on September 1 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on “Love, Take Two” below:

