Park Jung Min, Kwon Hae Hyo, And More Reveal Their Hidden Sides In New Film 'The Ugly'

The upcoming film “The Ugly” has unveiled new stills of its cast!

“The Ugly” follows the story of Im Dong Hwan (Park Jung Min), the son of Im Young Gyu (Kwon Hae Hyo)—a blind man who has become a skilled seal artisan—as he investigates the mysterious death of his mother, whose body was secretly buried for the past 40 years.

The newly released stills showcase the three-dimensional characters’ various sides. In his first dual role, Park Jung Min plays father Im Young Gyu in the past and son Im Dong Hwan in the present. Moving between the 1970s and modern day, his performance spans a broad spectrum.

In one still, Young Gyu, a visually impaired man who makes a living by carving seals, wears a bright smile that hints at his resilience. Another still captures a look of both shock and fury.

Meanwhile, stills of Im Dong Hwan show his face changing dramatically as he gets closer to the truth behind the mystery surrounding his mother’s face.

Kwon Hae Hyo plays the older version of Im Young Gyu, the visually impaired master seal engraver often called a living legend. One still captures his dignifed aura, while another shows him in a highly emotional moment, creating a striking contrast.

Meanwhile, stills of Jung Young Hee (Shin Hyun Been) hide her face behind her hair. Although the compositions are similar, the images convey completely different moods, adding to the intrigue of the mystery surrounding Jung Young Hee in the film.

Im Seong Jae plays Baek Joo Sang, the owner of a clothing factory in the Cheonggyecheon area during the 1970s. In one still, he is seen taking photos of those around him with a smile that befits his reputation as a well-liked boss. However, another still captures him with a stern expression that creates instant tension.

Finally, Han Ji Hyeon transforms into Kim Soo Jin, a documentary producer chasing the truth behind Jung Young Hee’s death. The stills show her gradual shift from seeking a sensational scoop to genuinely investigating the mystery and the truth surrounding Jung Young Hee.

“The Ugly” is set to hit theaters on September 11.

