Kim Young Kwang And Park Yong Woo Have A Tense Relationship In Upcoming Drama “Walking On Thin Ice”

Upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has shared new stills featuring Kim Young Kwang and Park Yong Woo!

“Walking on Thin Ice” will tell the story of the dangerous partnership between a mother (played by Lee Young Ae) desperate to protect her family and a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Kim Young Kwang stars as Lee Kyung, a popular after-school art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer. Park Yong Woo plays Jang Tae Goo, the head of the narcotics unit that is tracking the drug trafficking organization known as Phantom. Lee Kyung’s and Jang Tae Goo’s lives become entangled because of a bag lost by Phantom, setting the stage for a tense cat-and-mouse relationship.

The newly released stills highlight the tense relationship between Lee Kyung and Jang Tae Goo. In one image, Lee Kyung stands inside Club Medusa, clad in a black jacket, his sharp gaze and cold demeanor hinting at his hidden side.

In another image, Jang Tae Goo confronts him with an intense gaze, highlighting the fierce tension between them.

The production team commented, “The clash created by Lee Kyung and Jang Tae Goo goes beyond a simple chase. Along with the thrilling tension, the gradual revelation of their secrets will deliver overwhelming immersion for viewers. Please look forward to the fateful showdown between these two men, whose lives become entangled because of a single bag.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible”:

Watch Now

Also watch Park Yong Woo in “Tracer” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)